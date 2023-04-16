Sun, 16 Apr, 2023 - 08:58

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

All the stories from the day's front pages
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Body cams for gardaí, tensions over housing and potential changes to the tax system are some of Sunday's front page stories.

The Business Post claims 'Taxman "name and shame" at risk' as officials examine a ruling from an EU court which found the publication of names and addresses to be an "invasion of privacy".

The Sunday Independent quotes Garda Commissioner Drew Harris as saying body cameras for gardaí "must be able to ID faces".

The front page also has a story on the appointment of former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to a position at Trinity College Dublin, claiming procedures "were not followed".

The Irish Sunday Mirror meanwhile carrying an image of Aslan's Christy Dignam, who is currently receiving palliative care, with the headline: 'Just give me 10 more years'.

Finally, The Irish Mail on Sunday reads: 'FG fury at Leo's housing blunder', claiming members of the Taoiseach's party are unimpressed with his approach to housing, believing it is causing the Fine Gael's demise in the polls.

In Britain, the Aintree Grand National features on all of the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

While most titles opt for a picture from Aintree, two lead on the disruption to the big race by animal rights protestors.

The Sunday People reports on 118 arrests from the protests which delayed the race, labelling it a “National disgrace”.

And The Mail on Sunday takes credit for saving the race after its undercover investigation into the plans to disrupt the event.

The Sunday Mirror combines two of the stories which have dominated the week’s front page, saying thousands of NHS workers have been invited to the coronation.

The NHS is the subject of The Observer’s front page as it warns of plans for a “mega-strike” by nurses with the threat of doctors joining in as part of a co-ordinated action.

The Sunday Express returns to the British royal family and a report which warns it is on the “brink of collapse” after a sharp drop in public engagements.

The Sunday Telegraph returns to its campaign to stop smart motorways which are to be scrapped by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

A new investigation into a jailed breast cancer specialist leads The Sunday Times, which says 650 deaths are under the spotlight.

And the Daily Star Sunday throws itself into the world of James Bond as it reports on an advert for an “oddjob man” to look after special agents.

More in this section

Elderly man dies after incident on Cork farm Elderly man dies after incident on Cork farm
Biden says ‘everything between Ireland and US runs deep’ as he ends Irish visit Biden says ‘everything between Ireland and US runs deep’ as he ends Irish visit
The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness
irish examinerthe irish timessunday independentdaily star sundaysunday expresssunday peoplethe observerthe sunday timesthe echosunday telegraphdaily mail on sunday
Varadkar: Ireland has ally in the White House after Biden's successful visit

Varadkar: Ireland has ally in the White House after Biden's successful visit

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more