What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 09:06

All the stories from the day's national newspapers
Coverage of the final engagement in US president Joe Biden's visit to Ireland, friction within the Coalition and images of Gerry Hutch are some of the lead stories this Saturday.

The Irish Examiner and The Irish Times each carry an image of Mr Biden on the front page, taken as he delivered the final speech of his visit in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Meanwhile, The Echo reports that GP services for Blarney, Co Cork have been moved to Blackpool.

The Irish Independent reads: 'Row erupts in Coalition over costings for Euro 2028 bid', referring to Ireland's joint bid with the UK to stage the tournament.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with Mr Biden's visit, writing that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar 'speaks for the nation' in thanking the US president, while the Irish Daily Mirror has an image of a tearful Mr Biden, taken during his visit to the shrine at Knock, where he met the priest who gave his son, Beau, the last rights.

Finally, the Irish Daily Star reads: 'Hairy Gerry', claiming Gerry Hutch 'snapped before his return to Ireland after his arrest in 2021'.

In Britain, strikes in the NHS again dominate Saturday’s newspaper front pages, but much of the focus switches from junior doctors to nurses.

After four days of strikes from doctors, much of the attention is on nurses after they voted to reject the latest pay offer.

Most of the front pages warn of more strikes ahead, with The Times saying a 48-hour walkout by the Royal College of Nursing from April 30th will kick off a campaign of stoppages.

The Guardian continues that theme, warning the strikes could go on until Christmas.

And The Daily Telegraph says A&E services will be targeted as the dispute ramps up.

That concern is echoed in the i weekend as it warns cancer care could also be hit after the latest offer was rejected.

There are warnings of “chaos” in the Daily Mail as it concentrates on a potential “summer of mayhem” if doctors and nurses take action together.

The other major story from the week’s front pages continues to feature with the Daily Mirror concentrating on the security operation surrounding the coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

And the Daily Express focuses on the king’s “immense pride” in his son Harry, despite their ongoing estrangement.

The FT Weekend turns its attention to Elon Musk and the tech billionaire’s plans to launch an AI start-up.

And after joining several counterparts in giving much of the front page to Grand National coverage, the Daily Star concentrates on French weather forecasters naming the latest storm to hit Britain.

