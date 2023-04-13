Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 15:48

Live: Joe Biden set to make historic Dáil address

Follow Joe Biden's address to the Oireachtas here
Live: Joe Biden set to make historic Dáil address

James Cox

US president Joe Biden is set to give a historic address to the Oireachtas this afternoon.

It was initially due to take place at 3.30pm, but has been pushed back due to Mr Biden's other engagements running over time.

He is expected to arrive at Leinster House just before 4pm.

He follows John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

Earlier on Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Mr Biden at at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park.

Mr Biden also met President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

We will be covering Joe Biden's Dáil address live, more to follow...

____________________________________________________

17:10 - Joe Biden has arrived at Leinster House.

____________________________________________________

16:45 - It is now looking like Mr Biden's address will being after 5pm.

_____________________________________________________

16:30 - Seamus Heaney's widow Marie Heaney will be Mr Biden's special guest for the Oireachtas address.

Nine members of the US Congress, one senator as well as Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter will attend the event, as well as former Irish president Mary McAleese, two former taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland political leaders and Larysa Gerasko, ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

_____________________________________________________

15:55 - Here's a live stream the Oireachtas.

More in this section

'Psychotic episode' teen on acid ransacked hotel room and bit gardaí 'Psychotic episode' teen on acid ransacked hotel room and bit gardaí
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked Irish inflation slows to 7.7% amid hopes price rises have peaked
joe bidendail
Varadkar rejects claims that Biden is anti-British

Varadkar rejects claims that Biden is anti-British

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more