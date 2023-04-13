Live: Joe Biden set to make historic Dáil address

James Cox

US president Joe Biden is set to give a historic address to the Oireachtas this afternoon.

It was initially due to take place at 3.30pm, but has been pushed back due to Mr Biden's other engagements running over time.

He is expected to arrive at Leinster House just before 4pm.

He follows John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

Earlier on Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met Mr Biden at at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park.

Mr Biden also met President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

We will be covering Joe Biden's Dáil address live, more to follow...

<br>

____________________________________________________

17:10 - Joe Biden has arrived at Leinster House.

____________________________________________________

16:45 - It is now looking like Mr Biden's address will being after 5pm.

_____________________________________________________

16:30 - Seamus Heaney's widow Marie Heaney will be Mr Biden's special guest for the Oireachtas address.

Nine members of the US Congress, one senator as well as Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter will attend the event, as well as former Irish president Mary McAleese, two former taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland political leaders and Larysa Gerasko, ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

_____________________________________________________

15:55 - Here's a live stream the Oireachtas.