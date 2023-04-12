Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:16

Joe Biden leads applause for An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

The US president said he got his picture taken with Martin, one of the stars of Oscar-winning short An Irish Goodbye.
By David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Joe Biden said he would brag to his daughter about having his picture taken with one of the stars of Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

The US president pointed out James Martin’s presence in the audience as he spoke at Ulster University in Belfast.

Belfast native Martin, who worked as a barista in the city, stood and bowed in acknowledgment of the applause which was led by the US president.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Biden said: “Today Northern Ireland is a churn of creativity, art, poetry, theatre.

“Some of our favourite television shows and movies are filmed here, as you know.”

An Irish Goodbye won the best live action short film at the Academy Awards and Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, won plaudits for his role as one of its main stars.

Mr Biden said: “I got to meet James, I got my picture taken, I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

