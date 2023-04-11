Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 17:37

Profits increase 28% to €266,112 at Mycro Sportswear

Gordon Deegan

The Cork-based sportswear firm that supplies helmets to many of the country’s top hurlers last year recorded post tax profits of €266,112.

The 2022 post tax profit is a 28 per cent increase of the post tax profits of €207,513 recorded in the prior year.

The profits for the past two years follow post tax losses of €104,877 that covered the first number of months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The profit last year resulted in the company’s accumulated profits increasing from €2 million to €2.274 million.

The company's cash funds increased from €582,591 to €719,016. Numbers employed remained at the same level at 10.

The firm received no Government grants last year after receiving €10,916 under that heading in 2021.

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson is one of the game’s top hurlers to wear helmets from Mycro Sportswear’s range.

The price range for helmets goes from €85 to €95 with customised helmets costing an additional €10.

The value of the company’s financial assets remained at €1.25 million. The loss last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €7,329.The firm was established in 1986 and is the biggest supplier of hurling helmets in Ireland.

Directors’ pay last year increased marginally from €10,840 to €12,646.

The firm’s helmets are manufactured at Ballincollig in Co Cork using raw materials from local suppliers.

The firm has benefited greatly from the GAA making it mandatory for all hurlers to wear a helmet since 2010 - a study has shown that the proportion of hurling related head related injuries among A&E treated players are reduced 10-fold when full head protection is availed of by wearing both a helmet and a face guard.

Along with its business here, the company has a healthy export business selling its helmets to far flung places such as Australia, Japan along with exports made to the UK, France, Hungary, Luxembourg and the US.

