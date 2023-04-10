Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 11:56

Two men arrested and charged in connection with theft of high value vehicles

The two men (aged in their late 20s and mid 40s) were detained at Garda Stations in Cork under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Cork have arrested and charged two men as part of an investigation into the theft of multiple high value vehicles across the country.

On Wednesday 5th April 2023, gardaí arrested two males in Conna, County Cork, following the attempted theft of a high value vehicle in the area.

The man in his 20s has since been charged and has appeared in court where he was remanded in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on Friday 14th April 2023.

The man in his 40s has also been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 5pm on Monday 10th April 2023.

corkgardaithefthigh value vehicles
