James Cox

A full emergency was declared at Dublin Airport following an issue with a Ryanair flight on Sunday.

It was declared after a Ryanair plane landed at the airport from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The flight landed at around 5.30pm and it's understood the problem was with a nose wheel.

Passengers on board the flight FR5542 disembarked the aircraft normally.

Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident.