Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 10:35

Fine Gael support drops to all-time low as eviction ban ends

Tomas Doherty

Support for Sinn Féin has jumped while Fine Gael has seen its poll numbers drop to an all-time low, a new poll reveals.

The Behaviour & Attitudes poll published in The Sunday Times shows support for Fine Gael has dropped by eight points to 15 per cent, while Sinn Féin has surged five points to 37 per cent.

The poll was carried out at a time when Sinn Féin had called on the Government to extend the eviction ban and Labour had tabled a no-confidence vote in the Coalition.

Fianna Fáil is up one point to 21 per cent, with the Greens up one to 6 per cent. The Labour Party is down one point to 4 per cent.

The Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit remain unchanged at 4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Aontú is up two points, while independents and others are at 8 per cent.

The poll was carried out between March 28th and April 4th.

