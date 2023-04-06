Ryanair applies to High Court to prevent more Dublin Airport charge increases

Michael Bolton

Ryanair has applied to the High Court for permission to support the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) in its defence against DAA’s appeal which seeks to increase charges at Dublin Airport beyond the 45% increase to 2026 already permitted by CAR in Dec 2022.

The airline claim the DAA’s failure to effectively manage security processing at Dublin Airport last summer and projects such as the €200m tunnel under a taxiway, which is now being followed by CAR has already authorised a 45% price hike to Dublin Airport’s already high charges over the next 4 years.

This is at a time when other EU airports are cutting charges to encourage airlines to recover traffic post-Covid.

The State-owned DAA, which Ryanair claim benefited immensely from taxpayer-sponsored Covid supports, is now seeking to force CAR, through a High Court appeal, to allow an even greater level of price gouging at its monopoly airport in Dublin.