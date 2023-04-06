RTÉ announce guests for Good Friday Late Late Show

Michael Bolton

The Good Friday Agreement will be the main talking point as the guests for tomorrow's Late Late Show has been announced.

On the 25th anniversary of the historical agreement, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern will describe his experience of the historic day.

Ryan Tubridy will also be joined by the son of the late David Trimble, Nicholas, who was a child when the agreement was signed. He will discuss the risks his father took and reflect on his legacy.

Derry born journalist Aoife Moore will discuss what the agreement means and the challenges that it faces today.

With the visit of the US President Joe Biden days away, US ambassador to Ireland Clare Cronin will discuss her Irish roots, and what we can expect from his vist.

Music will come from Brian Kennedy, who will sing Love, Life and Happiness, a song wrote about the peace process

Alanna Quinn Idris was blinded in one eye after being attacked on December 30th, 2021. Alanna will join Ryan to discuss how her life changed that day, what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court and her long road to recovery.

Plus, we will have music from English singer/songwriter Badly Drawn Boy who will sing Something to Talk About.