Horseware Ireland chooses Dublin Airport Central for new global HQ

Michael Bolton

Horseware Ireland will occupy around 10,000 sq. ft within Block TWO, The Green, Dublin Airport Central which is the final building to be delivered within phase one of the overall Dublin Airport Central development.

The Block Two building sits adjacent to Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport, offering connectivity for the company, its staff and customers.

Horseware Ireland, sells pet products, including rugs, therapies, leather and accessories, will operate their new global HQ from Dublin Airport Central.

The Irish company employs over 400 people worldwide with annual revenues in the order of €60 million.

Following today's announcement of Dublin Airport announced as their global headquarters, CEO Mark Saunders said: “Our new global headquarters will be a centre of excellence for design, innovation, and marketing, providing us with worldwide connectivity to our customers, as we target further growth in the decades ahead.

"As a global business focused almost entirely on international equine markets, Dublin Airport Central provides us with an excellent location, state-of-the-art facilities, national and international accessibility, and a high-quality working environment for our people, designed to the highest standards of workplace amenity and environmental sustainability.

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said: "Horseware Ireland join an ever-increasing family of multi-national companies that have opted to locate on campus here, underscoring the airport’s attractiveness as an office location with easy access to our extensive long-haul and short-haul route network, as well as high frequency connections to a huge number of destinations around the world."