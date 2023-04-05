INMO urge measures to be taken to avoid post Easter trolley surge

Michael Bolton

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called on the HSE to take specific steps ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend to avoid overcrowding. This comes as 582 patients have been admitted to hospital without a bed today.

In a meeting with senior HSE management late last week, the INMO set out a number of actions that can be taken this weekend to alleviate pressure next week.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our members are concerned at the very high levels of overcrowding leading into the Easter period and we have set out the necessary immediate steps that must be taken to alleviate pressure across hospital sites.

“We know that after every bank holiday there is a predictable surge in the number of people on trolleys. Therefore, all efforts to increase discharges, including over the long weekend period must be undertaken. Where it is available additional capacity must be obtained from the private sector and alternative care pathways in the community must be utilised.”

Latest figures have shown 582 patients are currently awaiting beds in hospitals across the country. University Hospital Limerick currently has 98 patients waiting on beds, with 50 of those patients in the emergency department.

Cork University Hospital has 73 patients on trolleys, while University Hospital Galway has 59 patients waiting on beds.