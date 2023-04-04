Deal on ownership of Tolka Park expected to be completed by end of this year

Sarah Slater

A deal on the ownership of Tolka Park is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

It was revealed at Dublin City Council’s monthly meeting on Monday night that negotiations between Shelbourne Football Club and the local authority have been continuing are due to draw to a close shortly.

The local authority currently owns Tolka Park and Shelbourne have been leasing the grounds since 1989.

The Council is involved in lengthy talks with Shelbourne over the sale of Tolka Park to the club with a potential cost of up to €2.5m involved. However, Council chiefs have also pointed out that they will have to be satisfied that the club has funding available to rebuild the grounds.

Last year Council management announced that it had scrapped plans to rezone Tolka Park for housing.

Richard Shakespeare, the Council’s Assistant CEO – and former FAI board member was questioned by former Lord Mayor of Dublin and north inner city Independent councillor Christy Burke whether negotiations were progressing.

Last month it was revealed that Shelbourne were close to finalising the purchase of Tolka Park located in Drumcondra from the Council.

While Tolka Park has been the base for Shelbourne for the past 34 years a multi-million euro redevelopment plan is needed.

Seven years ago the club announced they would be leaving Tolka Park to move in with Bohemians once Dalymount Park, which had been bought by the Council, was redeveloped.

However, a Save Tolka Park campaign by fans who did not want the team to move.

Cllr Burke said: “Mr Shakespeare explained that discussions with Shelbourne are ongoing. Figures have been presented on how much it is going to cost to purchase and redevelopment plans.

“The Council wants to ensure that finances are there to redevelop Tolka Park which is badly needed. So far discussions are going well and Mr Shakespeare indicated that a positive outcome is expected by the end of the year.

“Meetings will continue until the sale is finally over the line which every side including the fans want to see.”

The majority control of the Club remains with the existing shareholders who include Brian McGovern, Ricky Walsh, Mickey O’Rourke, Andrew Doyle and the SMT Trust according to their website.

Shelbourne officials were contacted for comment.