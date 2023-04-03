Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 07:51

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

There are a range of stories on Monday's front pages from worrying signs that Ireland's abortions services could collapse to funding for vacant homes not being used by local councils.
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times reports that elements of Ireland’s abortion system are “not sustainable” in their current form and the service could collapse, according to a researcher involved in a review of the State’s laws on terminations of pregnancy.

The Irish Examiner leads on a piece which found not a single council in the country has applied for extra dedicated staff to tackle the scourge of vacant homes and buildings despite funding being available for the roles.

The Echo meanwhile focus on a young girl being left waiting for an appointment despite their being concerns of self-harm.

In the UK, The British Government’s planned crackdown on grooming gangs features on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is today due to announce new measures for police and vowed that “political correctness” will not get in the way of the crackdown.

That message is echoed in The Daily Telegraph, which says police have been told the “ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored”.

The Times also focuses on the issue, saying that gangs have been “fed by political correctness”, while the Daily Express says women have been put at risk by “woke politics”.

The Guardian looks at NHS delays which it says are leaving thousands of children facing a “lifelong” impact on their health.

Mental health is the focus of the i, which reports on an investigation into NHS services being upgraded to a public inquiry.

The Daily Mirror focuses on British Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she has claimed nearly £25,000 in expenses towards energy bills at her London house.

The Sun reports on a £250,000 bounty placed on the head of Thomas Cashman, who was convicted last week of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Parking apps draw the attention of the Daily Mail, which says more than two million people will soon be living in “parking meter deserts” as pay and display machines are scrapped in favour of cashless alternatives.

The Independent reports on the Government backtracking on tightening a loophole allowing executives to use the apprentice fund to pay for university courses.

A surprise cut in output by oil producers of more than one million barrels a day features on the front of the Financial Times.

And the Metro focuses on fears of 19-hour ferry delays at Dover for the Easter holiday.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, looks at the world of AI and a chatbot’s unnerving request.

