Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 10:24

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

A new 15 per cent corporate tax rate and a potential alcohol ban for all Army barracks are amongst the topics that feature on Sunday's front page stories.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath faces a 'mammoth' task in implementing the new corporate tax rate, the Business Post reports.

The Sunday Independent leads with a story on the potential booze ban at Army barracks.

One in four young people are uneducated on the Troubles, The Sunday Times reports.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a story on gardaí's 'war on Kinahans'.

There is no consensus on the major stories on Sunday’s UK front pages as politics, the royals, celebrities, the weather and a threat to the Grand National battle for attention.

The Mail on Sunday focuses on an undercover investigation into a bid by animal activists to sabotage the Grand National on April 15th.

Patients face further delays to operations with a fresh round of strikes by health unions according to The Sunday Times.

The Observer highlights what it calls a “national scandal” as it focuses on an investigation which revealed vulnerable children are being moved to care homes more than 300 miles from where they grew up.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is warned in the Sunday Express that he has six months to fix the migrant crisis or face being forced to call an early election.

And The Sunday Telegraph reports Mr Sunak is facing a Conservative revolt over plans for legislation which will allow staff to take legal action against employers if they are offended by members of the public at work.

The Sunday Mirror reveals TV star Paul O’Grady’s “order” for friends to have a laugh at his funeral.

The campaign to support Afghan war veterans again takes centre stage in The Independent as it focuses on those stranded in Pakistan.

Sunday People condemns what it calls a ‘shameful waste of money’ to spend £8m on portraits of Britain's King Charles for public buildings.

And the Daily Star Sunday looks forward to Easter and the prospect of sunshine replacing the rain of March.

