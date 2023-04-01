What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The conclusion of the eviction ban and the indictment of former US president Donald Trump are among the topics on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the end of the eviction ban.

The eviction ban and the Trump story make the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the Annie McCarrick murder investigation.

The Echo leads with a story on a chef who has been found guilty of the murder of a father of three who was found dismembered and headless on the grounds of a derelict house in Cork on December 28th, 2019.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the increased number of homeless pensioners.

Jan Moir on the 'orgy of white privilege' that was the Gwynnie case ▪️ The horrifying question facing mothers whose sperm donor fathered 500 children ▪️ The sheep farmer forced to close off one of Wicklow's most popular walking routes speaks out... all in Saturday's Mail pic.twitter.com/mDpDuKRJZJ — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) March 31, 2023

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Conor McGregor revealing he has hired armed guards to protect his children as they attend school in the US.

Our weekend big read includes two great sports pullouts and @starchicmag pic.twitter.com/SUlcrKwYNn — Irish Daily Star (@isfearranstar) April 1, 2023

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Friday's Late Late Show Country Music Special.

Today's front page of The Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/4DLIpEb5I9 — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) April 1, 2023

The Herald also leads with a story on the Annie McCarrick murder investigation.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the loyalist feud in Northern Ireland.

The long-running sagas of former US president Donald Trump and Brexit dominate Saturday’s UK newspaper front pages.

Both The Times and FT Weekend concentrate on Mr Trump’s indictment by prosecutors, with The Times saying he will refuse to be prosecuted.

THE TIMES: Trump will refuse to be handcuffed, vow lawyers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5LINPLcht8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 31, 2023

FT WEEKEND: Trump set to face criminal charges in New York court #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0FpzMO1iGq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 31, 2023

The Daily Star reaches back into the movie archives, saying the former president threw a tantrum over the charges and labels him the “bigly unusual suspect”.

Mr Trump’s successor as US President, Joe Biden, makes the front of The Daily Telegraph which reports he will not be attending the King’s Coronation.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Biden to turn down Coronation invitation'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/fSNt1Cx6U9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 31, 2023

The Daily Mail turns its attention to a trade deal with the Indo-Pacific bloc which it says gives access to a market far larger than the EU.

And the Daily Express focuses on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s reaction to the deal, calling it the “reason he voted for Brexit”.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the reaction to the death of Paul O’Grady and a 100,000-strong surge in donations to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home which featured in his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer features on the front of The Guardian, accusing the UK government of turning Britain’s waterways into “an open sewer”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 1 April 2023: Tories 'turning rivers into open sewers', says Starmer pic.twitter.com/PyeNh5l75b — The Guardian (@guardian) March 31, 2023

TV chef Gino d’Acampo is pictured on the front of The Sun, which says the star was warned by police after being caught with cannabis as he flew into Britain.

And The Independent continues its campaign to stop the ‘indefensible’ deportation of an Afghan pilot from the UK.