What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The conclusion of the eviction ban and the indictment of former US president Donald Trump are among the topics on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the end of the eviction ban.

The eviction ban and the Trump story make the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the Annie McCarrick murder investigation.

The Echo leads with a story on a chef who has been found guilty of the murder of a father of three who was found dismembered and headless on the grounds of a derelict house in Cork on December 28th, 2019.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the increased number of homeless pensioners.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Conor McGregor revealing he has hired armed guards to protect his children as they attend school in the US.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Friday's Late Late Show Country Music Special.

The Herald also leads with a story on the Annie McCarrick murder investigation.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the loyalist feud in Northern Ireland.

The long-running sagas of former US president Donald Trump and Brexit dominate Saturday’s UK newspaper front pages.

Both The Times and FT Weekend concentrate on Mr Trump’s indictment by prosecutors, with The Times saying he will refuse to be prosecuted.

The Daily Star reaches back into the movie archives, saying the former president threw a tantrum over the charges and labels him the “bigly unusual suspect”.

Mr Trump’s successor as US President, Joe Biden, makes the front of The Daily Telegraph which reports he will not be attending the King’s Coronation.

The Daily Mail turns its attention to a trade deal with the Indo-Pacific bloc which it says gives access to a market far larger than the EU.

And the Daily Express focuses on UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s reaction to the deal, calling it the “reason he voted for Brexit”.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the reaction to the death of Paul O’Grady and a 100,000-strong surge in donations to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home which featured in his TV show For The Love Of Dogs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer features on the front of The Guardian, accusing the UK government of turning Britain’s waterways into “an open sewer”.

TV chef Gino d’Acampo is pictured on the front of The Sun, which says the star was warned by police after being caught with cannabis as he flew into Britain.

And The Independent continues its campaign to stop the ‘indefensible’ deportation of an Afghan pilot from the UK.

