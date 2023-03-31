DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson

Dominic McGrath, PA

A DUP-commissioned panel to assess the new Brexit deal has completed its work, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The DUP leader said the group had completed its work, which he and senior members of the party will now discuss.

The party, which is continuing to boycott powersharing institutions in the North, has so far maintained its opposition to the Windsor Framework agreement brokered between the EU and UK.

Mr Donaldson had set up a panel to study the new framework against its seven tests before reaching a collective conclusion.

On Friday, he said: “Earlier this month, I commissioned an eight-person panel to consult widely as to the impact of Windsor Framework arrangements upon Northern Ireland and its ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.

“I am delighted that a significant number of businesses, individuals and organisations participated fully and shared their perspectives.

“Having taken receipt of the report, I thank the panel for their dedicated efforts and will now take time to discuss the report with my party officer team.”

Downing Street has continued to defend the deal, despite criticism from the DUP and Conservative backbenchers.

Earlier this month, British MPs voted in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake, a key part of the Windsor agreement, despite the opposition.

The agreement has also been formally signed off with the EU.