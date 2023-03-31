Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 08:58

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

A wide variety of stories feature on Friday’s front pages.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Tax rises for pensions, Donald Trump's indictment, and the fallout from the eviction ban dominates the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times is reporting that a new system will allow only licensed enforcement guards to carry out evictions, and Donald Trump's indicted also making the front page.

 

The Irish Examiner leads with tax hies set to be brought in as workers are set to pay more PRSI to top up pension fund, while 3,500 appointments were cancelled in University Hospital Limerick.

Today's Irish Independent reports that landlords are snubbing offers from councils for their properties.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with new laws to help the state acquire land for housing.

The Echo leads with a Cork man who was jailed for 10 years for the assault on a women in Dublin.

England's front pages

The guilty verdict of the man who shot and killed Olivia in her own home in August last year leads Metro, the Daily Mirror and The Daily Telegraph.

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The i leads with the pension change for younger workers with “rapid increases” to the retirement expected up to the age of 69 or 70.

The Financial Times reports on China’s warning to Europe to not follow the United States in their call for “trade curbs”, with the Chinese ambassador to the EU hinting at retaliation.

The Guardian‘s front page is led by former US president Donald Trump being indicted over his 2016 payment to silence Stormy Daniels.

The Times‘ top story is the pension age rising to 68 “still on the table”, with people who work manual jobs to be able to access their state pension earlier than university graduates.

The Independent leads with their campaign to stop the deportation of the Afghan war hero who is faced with being deported to Rwanda despite fighting alongside British troops.

And the Daily Star says “psycho killer” AI chatbots “are befuddled by Wordle”.

More in this section

Man who sparked Dublin Airport security alert arrested again for same offence Man who sparked Dublin Airport security alert arrested again for same offence
God Of War Ragnarok the big winner at Bafta Games Awards God Of War Ragnarok the big winner at Bafta Games Awards
Three men arrested after €600,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin Three men arrested after €600,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin
irish timesirish examinerthe guardianirish independentfinancial timesindependentpressdaily mailmetroeditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily stariirish daily mailthe echothe telegraph
Man who gagged and bound woman in Dublin alleyway jailed

Man who gagged and bound woman in Dublin alleyway jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more