What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Tax rises for pensions, Donald Trump's indictment, and the fallout from the eviction ban dominates the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times is reporting that a new system will allow only licensed enforcement guards to carry out evictions, and Donald Trump's indicted also making the front page.

The Irish Examiner leads with tax hies set to be brought in as workers are set to pay more PRSI to top up pension fund, while 3,500 appointments were cancelled in University Hospital Limerick.

Today's Irish Independent reports that landlords are snubbing offers from councils for their properties.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with new laws to help the state acquire land for housing.

The Echo leads with a Cork man who was jailed for 10 years for the assault on a women in Dublin.

The guilty verdict of the man who shot and killed Olivia in her own home in August last year leads Metro, the Daily Mirror and The Daily Telegraph.

The story is also carried by the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The i leads with the pension change for younger workers with “rapid increases” to the retirement expected up to the age of 69 or 70.

The Financial Times reports on China’s warning to Europe to not follow the United States in their call for “trade curbs”, with the Chinese ambassador to the EU hinting at retaliation.

The Guardian‘s front page is led by former US president Donald Trump being indicted over his 2016 payment to silence Stormy Daniels.

The Times‘ top story is the pension age rising to 68 “still on the table”, with people who work manual jobs to be able to access their state pension earlier than university graduates.

The Independent leads with their campaign to stop the deportation of the Afghan war hero who is faced with being deported to Rwanda despite fighting alongside British troops.

And the Daily Star says “psycho killer” AI chatbots “are befuddled by Wordle”.