Man previously charged with Alan Hall's murder pleads guilty to endangerment

A 30-year-old man who was previously charged with the murder of Alan Hall in Dublin three years ago has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge at the Central Criminal Court.

Derek Coady had previously been charged with the murder of Mr Hall (44), whose body was discovered at a fire damaged property, as well as arson with intent to endanger life, at Bluebell Avenue in West Dublin on May 18th, 2020.

Mr Coady was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court where he confirmed his name and replied “guilty” when charged that on a date unknown between May 17th and May 18th 2020 at Bluebell Avenue, Dublin 12. He intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to Alan Hall.

Before Mr Coady entered his plea in court today, Roisin Lacey SC, for the DPP, said it was her understanding that progress could be made in the case and asked that the 30-year-old be arraigned on count number 5 of the indictment.

Defence counsel Giollaíosa Ó Lideadha SC said the plea was entered on the basis that the sentence hearing will hear the full facts of the case and also the role of the accused in the matter.

He also submitted that a probation report may be helpful in this instance and asked the court to order such a report, setting out the role played by the accused in this matter.

Ms Lacey said victim impact statements would also be required and said the state would be entering a nolle prosequi [a decision not to proceed] in relation to other counts.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring remanded Coady in custody to Monday, July 24th for sentence and directed that a probation report, urinalysis and victim impact statements be prepared.