What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The State's ability to build thousands of new homes on public land leads many of the front pages on Tuesday.

The Irish Times, Irish Examiner and Irish Independent cover a new report from the Land Development Agency that claims the State has potential to build at least 60,000 “affordable” homes on public lands.

The supply of new homes has slumped by almost 20 per cent compared to last year, the Irish Daily Mail claims.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star both report on the garda investigation into the murder of Annie McCarrick 30 years ago.

A Sinn Féin councillor has condemned the removal of a council-owned bilingual sign from a village in Co Derry and branded it a hate crime, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

The election of Humza Yousaf as the new leader of the SNP features heavily on the front pages of the British newspapers.

The i reports that despite the election of the new leader, the “dream of an independent Scotland” may be delayed due to divisions within the party.

The Daily Express leads with prime minister Rishi Sunak claiming he will “fight” to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom as he plans to block Mr Yousaf’s independent poll bid.

The Daily Telegraph reports a “wave” of early retirements and a shrinking workforce is causing higher interest rates.

The Guardian leads with Doreen Lawrence claiming the Daily Mail hired private investigators to hack her phone for information on her murdered son Stephen.

The Independent also leads with the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, saying Prince Harry “lost friends” and suffered “paranoia” as it reports on his court appearance alongside Elton John and actor Sadie Frost.

The Daily Star went off world for their front page, reporting that space may hold the key to fighting diseases on Earth by doing experiments in zero gravity.

The Metro leads with British home secretary Suella Braverman’s fight against rebels on both sides of her party over the Illegal Migration Bill.

A report into the effect the Ukraine war has had on tensions between Japan and China leads the Financial Times.

An exclusive with David Jason leads the Daily Mirror with the actor talking about the daughter and grandson he never knew he had.

And the Daily Mail reports on Rishi Sunak’s vow to “crackdown” on party houses, announcing a new registration scheme for holiday leases like Airbnbs.