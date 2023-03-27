Ricky Gervais adds Dublin date to Armageddon tour

Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 11:58

Ricky Gervais has added a Dublin date to his Armageddon world tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on July 11th
Ricky Gervais has added a Dublin date to his Armageddon world tour at the 3Arena in Dublin on July 11th.

The comedian, actor, writer and director has announced extra dates in a number of cities, including Dublin.

Tickets for the 3Arena date will go on sale this Friday at 10am from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Gervais' tour will see him continue to take his new stand-up show to audiences around the globe.

The British comedian has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour, along with further UK dates in Cambridge, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Birmingham and Bristol.

He has also announced four London dates at the London Palladium and OVO Wembley Arena.

Gervais has already performed in Amsterdam, Prague and Helsinki and further European dates alongside Dublin include Vienna, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin and Munich.

US and Canada shows will include New York, LA, Toronto and Montreal.

His 2021 tour SuperNature subsequently became one of the most watched comedy specials of the year on Netflix, when it aired in May 2022.

Gervais' comedy-drama After Life, which he wrote, directed and starred in, was a huge hit with the third season released in 2022.

