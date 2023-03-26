Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 09:44

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of different stories from a warning from the European Central Bank that shadow banking could lead to the next financial crisis to new details surrounding the Kerry Babies case. 
By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on a range of different stories from a warning from the European Central Bank that shadow banking could lead to the next financial crisis to new details surrounding the Kerry Babies case.

The Business Post report that the European Central Bank is worried that shadow banking (bank-like activities that take place outside the traditional banking sector) could lead to the next financial crisis.

The Sunday Independent focus on the Kerry Babies case and the new DNA evidence which was discovered. The Irish Mail on Sunday meanwhile report that the DNA was recovered from a bin.

 

In the UK, the papers are led by the British Prime Minister vowing to crack down on crime.

The Sunday Express and Mail on Sunday report Rishi Sunak is set to reveal new proposals to crack down on low-level crimes blighting communities, with offenders to be put to work in jumpsuits or hi-viz jackets to clean up their crimes within 48 hours of being handed punishments.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph says the Brutush Home Secretary could ban the European Court of Human Rights from grounding migrant deportation flights.

The Independent leads with an Afghan war veteran being among those who have been threatened with deportation to Rwanda.

A former Met officer who guarded royalty fears more killers like Wayne Couzens are lurking in the force, according to The Sunday People.

The Sunday Mirror reports the impact of online trolls could mean Strictly’s Shirley Ballas never returns to the programme.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with a quirky alien story.

