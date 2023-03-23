Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 09:34

Northern Ireland man charged with online child sexual offences in Australia

The 34-year-old man was charged following a joint international policing operation.
Northern Ireland man charged with online child sexual offences in Australia

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sexual offences in Australia.

The 34-year-old man was charged following a joint operation between officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Western Australia’s joint anti-child exploitation team.

A PSNI spokesperson said the offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.

“This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond,” they said.

“We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators.”

More in this section

Murder accused claimed he was forced to bag victim's severed remains by armed men Murder accused claimed he was forced to bag victim's severed remains by armed men
Green Party TD suspended after voting against lifting of eviction ban Green Party TD suspended after voting against lifting of eviction ban
Green Party Senator says Government needs all TDs 'on side' Green Party Senator says Government needs all TDs 'on side'
policenorthern irelandaustraliapsnichild sexual offences
More than €130,000 of cannabis seized in Sligo

More than €130,000 of cannabis seized in Sligo

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more