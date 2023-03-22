Banshees of Inisherin props to go under the hammer

Sarah Slater

Furniture and crockery which featured in the Oscar nominated film, The Banshees of Inisherin, are to go under the hammer.

“The furniture came into our hands by a person who was consigned by the film’s production company to procure them. That person has now decided to sell them on,” James O’Halloran, managing director of Adam’s Auctioneers said.

Pieces from the film, which stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, are among the 18 lots in the Adam’s Irish Vernacular auction of traditional Irish furniture, paintings and collectables

Painted kitchen dresser - Lot 194

“There are some fine pieces in the collection which were seen in the film, and allow a chance for collectors and members of the public who loved The Banshees to get their hands on.

“Featured on the big screen is a 19th century painted pine settle bed. This piece, lot 135, of furniture was previously exhibited at Bennettsbridge Folk Museum in Kilkenny before appearing in The Banshees which has an estimate of €1,200.”

Painted pine settle bed - Lot 135

Some of the other pieces include a large, red-painted 19th century pine dresser, with a shelf top above an open compartment base estimated to be worth €3,000.

Lot 136, is a useful and practical piece of furniture, again from the same century, which is a green-painted pine settle press which transforms from a two door cupboard into a double bed, valued at €1,500.

Mr O’Halloran added: “(This) a clever item of furniture for a cottage with little space or indeed a separate bedroom.”

Pine settle press - Lot 136

The auction will focus on traditional country-made furniture, pottery, metalwork, treen and collectables, in addition to paintings by Irish artists featuring vernacular objects and traditional interiors.

Drawn from a wide variety of collectors, mostly in Ireland, the sale objects range from the simple to the sophisticated with a small selection of fine Irish glass and silverware, showcasing Irish craftsmanship.

The auction takes place on April 12th, with viewing over four days beginning on April 7th.