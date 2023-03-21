Kerry man who smeared excrement in Garda cell is jailed

Gordon Deegan

A Co Kerry man has been jailed for one month after smearing a Garda jail cell with his own excrement and urinating on the cell floor on Monday night.

At Kilrush District Court on Tuesday, Judge Mary Larkin jailed Martin Ward (33) of Ballaghadigue, Listowel, Co Kerry for one month after Mr Ward pleaded to the criminal damage of the Garda jail cell on Monday night.

Judge Larkin said: “Mr Ward is causing havoc wherever he goes.”

Mr Ward carried out the €300 worth criminal damage after drinking “three bottles of whiskey" during a one-day drinking binge on Monday when he was visiting a brother in the west Clare village of Labasheeda.

Providing the background to the offence Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that on Monday night Gardaí were called to an incident at Ballyartney, Labasheeda.

Sgt Lonergan stated that while in the area at 22.15, Gardaí noticed Martin Ward in a highly intoxicated state stumbling around a road at Ballyartney, Labasheeda.

Martin Ward was arrested and brought to Kilrush Garda Station.

Sgt Lonergan said that at 23.50 on Monday night it was found that Martin Ward had smeared faecal matter on the door and walls of a cell at Kilrush Garda Station and also urinated on the cell floor causing criminal damage.

Sgt Lonergan said that Mr Ward “was extremely difficult to deal with. An ambulance was also asked to attend to him.”

Sgt Lonergan said that the cost of the criminal damage is €300. Sgt Lonergan said that he had photos in court of the cell in the aftermath of Mr Ward smearing it.

Judge Larkin said that she did not wish to see the photos. Sgt Lonergan said that Mr Ward has 81 previous convictions, andGa they include offices for public order, burglary and assault.

Sgt Lonergan stated that Mr Ward’s first offence dated from 2009.

Solicitor for Mr Ward, John Casey said that his instructions are that Mr Ward “had three bottles of whiskey which he drank yesterday” while visiting his brother. Mr Casey said that his client apologises for what he did in the cell.

He said: “Mr Ward has no recollection of what he did in the cell and was disappointed when he heard what he did.”

Mr Casey said that Mr Ward has no money to compensate the Gardaí.

Mr Casey said that his client has a problem with drink. Mr Casey said: “It is time to stop this.”