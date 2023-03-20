Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 17:31

High Court grants order in investigation into garda's alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

The order was made as part of an application by the Garda Commissioner seeking permission to obtain a transcript of the recording of a trial in 2021 before the Special Criminal Court
High Court reporters

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating an officer for allegedly attempting to pervert the course of justice and committing perjury during a trial, the High Court has heard.

The garda cannot be named in order not to prejudice the investigation, the president of the High Court Mr Justice David Barniville said.

The order was made as part of an application by the Garda Commissioner seeking permission to obtain a transcript of the recording of a trial in 2021 before the Special Criminal Court in which the officer gave evidence on behalf of one of three defendants who were on trial.

The application was made against the Director of Public Prosecutions, who did not object.

James Geoghegan BL, for the Commissioner, said the application for the digital audio recording of the court proceedings arose out of a criminal investigation by the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit into allegations against the officer of attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury.

Noting there was no opposition to the application, Mr Justice Barniville said he was satisfied to grant the order releasing the transcript and recording.

While there is no specific provision in relation to such an application, he was also satisfied that the court had an inherent jurisdiction to make the order.

