Katie Taylor says Chantelle Cameron showdown the biggest test of her career

By Mark Walker, PA

Katie Taylor says her next fight against world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron on May 20th is the biggest challenge of her stellar career.

Taylor, 36, will bid to remain unbeaten and become a two-weight undisputed world champion in her first professional fight in Ireland at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The undisputed world lightweight champion won a landmark points decision in May against previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in the first women’s fight to top the bill at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

When asked if it will be the biggest test of her career, Taylor said: “Absolutely. It’s incredible that after 22 fights I’m finally making my home-coming fight.

“Big-time boxing is coming back to Ireland and not with just an ordinary fight, it’s two undisputed champions going head-to-head.”

Taylor challenged Northampton’s unbeaten Cameron via social media earlier this month after Serrano had pulled out of their scheduled rematch due to injury.

“This is one of the most exciting fights out there right now,” Taylor said. “Once I heard Serrano was out, Chantelle was the obvious choice.”

Katie Taylor, left, defeated Amanda Serrano in their historic fight at Madison Square Garden last summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional fights and promoter Eddie Hearn has noted it will be the first time that two undefeated and undisputed reigning world champions have faced each other in the sport.

Taylor said “I think this could be another fight of the year contender, but ultimately I do have more experience in the bigger fights.

“I’ve fought the better opponents and I’m going to be mentally, physically and spiritually more prepared than ever.

“I do expect a tough fight obviously, but please God I’ll be going home a two-weight undisputed champion.

🗣️ "It's incredible that big time boxing is coming back to Ireland. This could be another fight of the year!" - @KatieTaylor #TaylorCameron pic.twitter.com/cN4HStRv5T — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 20, 2023

“She has a spotless career, undisputed champion and she has the style to make this another epic.”

Cameron won a unanimous points decision against American Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi in November to become the UK’s first undisputed female champion.

Cameron said: “I’ve got to say, all thanks to Katie because women’s boxing is flying and if it wasn’t for Katie and (American three-weight world champion) Claressa (Shields), none of us women would be here.

“There’s a lot of respect there. But this is my career and my legacy and I’m coming to win.

“Katie is pound-for-pound the best women’s boxer there is and if I can win I can walk away from boxing one day and think ‘I took out the best there is’.”

Promoter Hearn added: “Two undefeated fighters, two reigning undisputed champions, the first time in boxing that two reigning undisputed champions have faced off against each other.

“It will be an incredible night, not just for Irish sport, but all sport around the world.”