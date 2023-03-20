Norah Jones announces Irish gigs as part of upcoming tour

James Cox

Nine-time Grammy winning singer Norah Jones has announced two Irish gigs as part of her upcoming tour.

Jones will play the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on November 13th, and Dublin's Olympia Theatre on November 14th.

Jones has announced dates in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and a number of other countries. These are her first European gigs since 2018.

Tickets from €51.15 including booking fee go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10am at Ticketmaster.

Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described “moody little record” that saw her sweep the 2003 Grammy Awards. Since then, Jones has sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide.