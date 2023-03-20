Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 10:52

Norah Jones announces Irish gigs as part of upcoming tour

Nine-time Grammy winning singer Norah Jones has announced two Irish gigs as part of her upcoming tour
Norah Jones announces Irish gigs as part of upcoming tour

James Cox

Nine-time Grammy winning singer Norah Jones has announced two Irish gigs as part of her upcoming tour.

Jones will play the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on November 13th, and Dublin's Olympia Theatre on November 14th.

Jones has announced dates in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and a number of other countries. These are her first European gigs since 2018.

Tickets from €51.15 including booking fee go on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10am at Ticketmaster.

Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described “moody little record” that saw her sweep the 2003 Grammy Awards. Since then, Jones has sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide.

More in this section

Causeway: the Irish video game tackling toxic behaviour with leadership Causeway: the Irish video game tackling toxic behaviour with leadership
Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador
Man arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Rosslare Europort Man arrested after €2.4 million of cocaine seized in Rosslare Europort
dublinolympia theatrenorah jones
Tánaiste concerned about possibility of legalising cannabis

Tánaiste concerned about possibility of legalising cannabis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more