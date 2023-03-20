Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 08:15

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

A variety of stories feature across the papers at the start of the working week.
Monday's newspapers are dominated by a historic Grand Slam triumph for Ireland in the Six Nations over the weekend. There's also coverage of the eviction ban controversy and the on-going market turmoil affecting the global banking system.

The Irish Times reports on continuing fall-out from the Government's decision to end the eviction ban: Sinn Féin is considering another motion on the eviction ban before it expires at the end of the month as the Opposition seeks to maximise pressure on the Government.

 

The lead story in the Irish Examiner relates to the legalisation of cannabis — Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he fears legalising cannabis in Ireland because such a move could create the impression that drug-taking is acceptable.

 

The Irish Daily Mail is reporting on medicine shortages in Ireland on Monday.

The Irish News carries reaction to a DUP election candidate 'liking' a tweet glorifying the Greysteel massacre of 1993.

The Irish Sun reports on an alleged assault on Ian Bailey in Co Cork.

 

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s upcoming appearance in front of the Commons privileges committee takes centre stage on several of Monday’s newspaper front pages across the water.

Metro reports Mr Johnson is preparing to unveil a dossier aimed at clearing his name over Partygate with the i saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is delaying policy announcements.

The Independent reports on colleagues urging Mr Johnson to “be straight and serious” during Wednesday’s hearing.

Both the Daily Mail and the Daily Express focus on the possibility of European judges reversing a block on flights deporting migrants to Rwanda.

The Guardian says health unions are being urged by members to reject a 5% pay off, while The Times reports the Metropolitan Police face being broken up due to its “toxic” culture.

The Telegraph and Financial Times concentrate on UBS’ 3.2 billion dollar (£2.6 billion) acquisition of Credit Suisse.

The Daily Mirror speaks to West End star Ruthie Henshall about her campaign to prevent care home residents dying alone after losing her mother during the Covid pandemic.

And the Daily Star warns of snow and temperatures plummeting to minus 9C across the UK this week.

