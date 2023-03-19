Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 15:52

Tha Banshees of Inisherin has inspired a retro browser game

The Banshees of Inisherin has been transformed into a free Pac-Man style retro browser game.
Tha Banshees of Inisherin has inspired a retro browser game

James Cox

The Banshees of Inisherin has been transformed into a free Pac-Man style retro browser game.

Brendan Gleeson’s character Colm Doherty is tasked with getting to the pub while avoiding Colin Farrell's "boring" Pádraic Súilleabháin.

When caught, Colm says "I don't like you no more" like Gleeson in the film.

Along the way Colm is also pursued by Barry Keoghan's Dominic and Jenny the Donkey.

Cogs & Marvel are behind the game, inspired by Martin McDonagh's Oscar-nominated film.

The film didn't win any Oscars in the end, but it caught the imagination of plenty of viewers, with Jimmy Kimmel even joined by an “emotional support donkey” in a tribute to Jenny at the Academy Awards.

You can try the free game here.

More in this section

Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador Britain restoring ‘relationship of trust’ with EU after Johnson era – ambassador
Player wins almost €4 million with Lotto jackpot Player wins almost €4 million with Lotto jackpot
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
brendan gleesoncolin farrellgamethe banshees of inisherincogs and marvel
Causeway: the Irish video game tackling toxic behaviour with leadership

Causeway: the Irish video game tackling toxic behaviour with leadership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more