What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's St Patrick's Day meeting with US president Joe Biden, and the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin are among the stories that feature on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with Mr Biden emphasising the importance of the Windsor Framework.

The Irish Examiner leads with an interview with Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who claimed the Enoch Burke case highlights why children should be educated in schools and not in the home.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on people renting out properties on Airbnb without permission.

A story on the Cork St Patrick's Day parade makes the front of The Echo.

Revenue threatening to contact people's employers over unpaid property tax is the subject of the main story in the Irish Daily Mail.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on US president Joe Biden's message of support for the Grand Slam-chasing Irish team.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on the last day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The Herald leads with a story on a Garda sergeant who has been charged with harassment.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a teacher who died in a road crash in the Middle East.

No one story dominates Saturday’s UK front pages with Putin, passports and politics among the splashes.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the issuing by the International Criminal Court of an arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.

The Daily Star is one of the newspapers which leads with fears for holiday plans after the Public and Commercial Services union said Passport Office workers will strike for five weeks in an escalation of a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The i says UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s post-Budget poll boost is not enough to suggest the Conservatives will win the next UK general election.

The Financial Times leads with a “week of madness” in the banking sector.

While The Guardian says NHS doctors are being offered £5,000 to work in the private sector.

The Daily Express suggests the BBC will face a revolt if the licence fee rises.

And the Daily Mirror claims a campaign victory after proposals to ban trophy hunting imports cleared the House of Commons.