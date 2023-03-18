Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 08:49

US has led the free world in opposition to Russian invasion of Ukraine: Varadkar

The Taoiseach thanked the US administration for standing with European governments in the face of Russian aggression.
US has led the free world in opposition to Russian invasion of Ukraine: Varadkar

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA in Washington DC

The United States has led the free world in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Leo Varadkar has said.

The Taoiseach thanked the US administration for standing with European governments in the face of Russian aggression.

He told a St Patrick’s Day lunch on Capitol Hill, hosted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, that Russia was attempting to deny the people of Ukraine “any kind of future through its brutal invasion”.

Taoiseach visit to the US
US President Joe Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

“While Ireland is a militarily neutral country, we’re not politically neutral in the face of violations of international law and human rights,” he added.

“The past 13 months have united us all who believe in freedom and democracy, and the rule of law and the UN Charter.

“We stand with Ukraine because silence means surrender and we will not stay silent when liberty, freedom and fundamental human rights are being attacked.

“So, we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We’ve seen so many times in history how the story ends if it’s not challenged. How appeasement, no matter how well intentioned, ultimately fails.

“I have to say I endorse the ongoing co-operation between Europe and the United States to help defend our Ukrainian friends.

“In the last century, America led the free world in the fight against fascism and communism and in this century America leads the free world once again and we thank you for that.”

Earlier, during their bilateral engagement at the White House, president Joe Biden thanked the Taoiseach for “standing together” with the US against the Russian invasion.

“It means a great deal speaking out against Russia’s brutal aggression,” he said.

More in this section

Directors of Boojum declare 'outlook is bright' as revenues surge by 29% to €27.46m Directors of Boojum declare 'outlook is bright' as revenues surge by 29% to €27.46m
Man jailed for attack on English tourist who spent three weeks in coma Man jailed for attack on English tourist who spent three weeks in coma
Gardaí arrest two men after firearms incident in Galway Gardaí arrest two men after firearms incident in Galway
usukraineirish
Joe Duffy's firm record profits of over €520,000

Joe Duffy's firm record profits of over €520,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more