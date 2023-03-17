Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 17:22

Gardaí arrest two men after firearms incident in Galway

Gardaí were alerted after a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.
Gardaí arrest two men after firearms incident in Galway

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway City on the evening of Thursday 16th March 2023.

At approximately 7:30pm, Gardaí were alerted after a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

There was no one injured.

It’s understood those involved fled from the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.

Investigating Gardaí later arrested two males, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in connection with the incident.

Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Joe Duffy's firm record profits of over €520,000 Joe Duffy's firm record profits of over €520,000
Directors of Boojum declare 'outlook is bright' as revenues surge by 29% to €27.46m Directors of Boojum declare 'outlook is bright' as revenues surge by 29% to €27.46m
Man convicted of laundering over €50,000 to be assessed for community service Man convicted of laundering over €50,000 to be assessed for community service
gardaigalwayfirearms incident
Man jailed for attack on English tourist who spent three weeks in coma

Man jailed for attack on English tourist who spent three weeks in coma

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more