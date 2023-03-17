Gardaí arrest two men after firearms incident in Galway

Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Galway City on the evening of Thursday 16th March 2023.

At approximately 7:30pm, Gardaí were alerted after a number of shots were discharged at the front door and window of a house in the Knocknacarra area of Galway.

There was no one injured.

It’s understood those involved fled from the scene in a dark-coloured saloon car.

Investigating Gardaí later arrested two males, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, in connection with the incident.

Both are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a Garda Station in the Western Region.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Knocknacarra area at the time of this incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.