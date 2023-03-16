What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

The verdict in the trial of Stephen Silver, fears in the banking sector and preparations for the ending of the eviction ban are among the stories on Thursday's national front pages.

The Irish Times leads with an image of Silver, who was found guilty of the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan on Wednesday.

The paper also covers comments made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, insisting "Irish banks are stable" amid concerns caused by Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse.

The Irish Examiner warns there is a shortage of emergency accommodation as the eviction ban is lifted at the end of the month, alongside a report on the arrest of a woman regarding claims she made about attacks in Co Waterford.

The Echo warns renters of a scam in Cork city, while the Irish Independent reports 'cuckoo funds' and the State have purchased 42 per cent of new homes.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both carry images of Det Gda Horkan and Stephen Silver, under coverage of the racing at Cheltenham as the festival enters its penultimate day.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reads: 'Fury over Varadkar 'snub' to American business', covering the Taoiseach's trip to Washington DC for St Patrick's Day.

In Britain, the budget delivered by British chancellor Jeremy Hunt gets a mixed reception.

The Daily Mirror says Mr Hunt has boosted the wealthy but snubbed public sector workers.

The i says Mr Hunt delivered a stealth 4p rise in income tax with six million people facing a financial squeeze.

The Independent reports the budget announcements and Mr Hunt’s claim that his economic plan “is working”.

The Daily Express offers a more optimistic view of the budget, focusing on the chancellor’s promise of a brighter future for Britain.

The Sun, meanwhile, claims a campaign victory with a freeze on fuel duty.

Other newspapers, including the Financial Times, focus on concerns for the future of Credit Suisse after the bank’s shares dropped to a record low.

The Daily Telegraph says Credit Suisse’s troubles have stoked fears of a new global crisis.

The Daily Star declares Mr Hunt’s budget to be “dull” and instead focuses on the chances of 6ft 4in jockey Jack Andrews winning at Cheltenham.