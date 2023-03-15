Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 21:15

Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times in Omagh last month.
Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland have arrested a woman.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

She is being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area.

A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday remains in custody.

A number of other arrests have been made previously with all the suspects released following questioning.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team last month.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Detectives have reissued their appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £150,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

More in this section

Majority of parents spend two hours a week thinking about home’s energy efficiency - report Majority of parents spend two hours a week thinking about home’s energy efficiency - report
Fianna Fáil granted lottery licence in effort to raise funds for election campaigns Fianna Fáil granted lottery licence in effort to raise funds for election campaigns
Former bus driver gets suspended sentence for causing death of cyclist Former bus driver gets suspended sentence for causing death of cyclist
ulsterpsnishootingjohn caldwell
Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’

Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more