Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 07:44

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The housing crisis and Rachael Blackmore's emotional win at Cheltenham make the front pages on Wednesday.
The housing crisis and Rachael Blackmore's emotional win at Cheltenham make the front pages on Wednesday.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has insisted the State has “turned a corner” on housing as the Government prepares to face a Sinn Féin motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended into next year, The Irish Times reports.

However, Mr Martin also told the Irish Daily Mail that “the jury is out” on whether the State will build more houses this year.

The Irish Examiner reports that builders have rounded on the Government's failure to tackle the housing crisis, saying inertia and flaws in the planning system have stunted the supply of new homes ahead of the lifting of the eviction ban.

The Irish Independent claims the State will reap millions of euro from the move to phase out the reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel.

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Star cover Rachael Blackmore's emotional win on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

A triple All-Ireland football legend has been accused of sex attacks on four women, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

 

The British papers focus on the UK finance minister’s budget package which is set to include a major expansion of childcare support.

The Daily Telegraph, the Financial Times, the i and the Daily Express all report on Jeremy Hunt’s £4 billion (€4.5 billion) childcare bid to get parents back to work.

The story is also carried by The Times, the Daily Mail and The Guardian.

Also covering the budget, the Daily Mirror uses its splash to call on the Mr Hunt to tackle inequality and child hunger and reward key workers.

Elsewhere, Metro says a Russian fighter jet has brought down a US spy drone.

Gary Lineker appears to be taunting the BBC with a new Twitter profile picture promoting free speech just days after his extraordinary row with bosses over impartiality, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says Bear Grylls has “lauded the health benefits of eating organs such as liver, heart and testicles”.

