Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 14:49

Man (35) admits setting fire to Garda car outside station in Co Donegal

The 35-year-old appeared at Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny Courthouse where he pleaded guilty to the single change of arson.
Man (35) admits setting fire to Garda car outside station in Co Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Garda patrol car outside a Garda station causing more than €10,000 of damage.

Gary McGinley admitted setting fire to the Hyundai i20 official marked patrol car in Castlefin, Co Donegal, in the early hours of January 21st last.

The 35-year-old appeared at Donegal Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny Courthouse where he pleaded guilty to the single change of arson.

McGinley, of Emmett Park, Castlefin, spoke only to plead guilty during the short hearing.

A previous court sitting had heard how the car was doused in petrol being set alight.

An off-duty Garda noticed the car on fire and managed to use a fire extinguisher to stop the blaze from spreading.

The court had been told that the patrol car was parked just eight feet from the front of the Garda station.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, the court had been told.

Barrister for McGinley, Mr Peter Nolan, sought for a probation and welfare report to be prepared.

Due to the seriousness of the charge, Mr Nolan indicated that he may seek to have a second counsel assigned in the case.

Mr Nolan said he was anxious for the court to have a 'full picture' on his client.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the matter to the May sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court. Judge Aylmer directed that a probation and welfare report be prepared and asked for an updated psychiatric report.

McGinley was remanded on continuing bail.

More in this section

Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban
Car park operator for National Children's Hospital must make €5m 'up-front payment' Car park operator for National Children's Hospital must make €5m 'up-front payment'
Jury begin deliberations in trial of Stephen Silver for murder of Garda Colm Horkan Jury begin deliberations in trial of Stephen Silver for murder of Garda Colm Horkan
gardaidonegalarsongary mcginley
MEPs back climate-neutral building sector by 2050

MEPs back climate-neutral building sector by 2050

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more