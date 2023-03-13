Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 09:54

Government considering calling election this year — reports

Citing senior coalition sources, the Irish Examiner reported that a snap election could follow quickly after a 'giveaway' budget in October. The government will be keen to capitalise on such a budget.
Government considering calling election this year — reports

Government ministers are considering the possibility of an early election, with November 24th mooted as a potential date.

Citing senior coalition sources, the Irish Examiner reported that a snap election could follow quickly after a 'giveaway' budget in October. The government will be keen to capitalise on such a budget.

An election does not legally have to happen until March 2025, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar previously said there were no plans for one in 2023. However, in recent days, rumours of an early election this year have been gathering momentum in Leinster House.

The Government press secretary said yesterday that there are “no plans for an election this year”. Privately, however, senior coalition sources have made clear it is very much an open question and TDs are preparing their local operations, should the decision to go to the people be made.

“It is very possible,” one Fianna Fáil minister said, pointing to increased tensions within the coalition.

Insufficient progress made under the Programme for Government is another factor that may prompt the Government into taking pre-emptive action.

“Certainly no decisions have been made and so much can happen before then. A lot of things to achieve in the programme for government,” said another senior Government source told the Irish Examiner.

Given increases in population, a major constituency boundary redraw will be announced in July, adding between 18 and 20 seats to the Dáil.

 

More in this section

Gardaí arrest two people in €100,000 Cannabis and €350,000 Cash Seizure Gardaí arrest two people in €100,000 Cannabis and €350,000 Cash Seizure
Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Dublin homecoming Katie Taylor to defend world championship title in Dublin homecoming
Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony
leo varadkardailelectiongovernmentbudget
Oscars host welcomes donkey on stage in nod to The Banshees Of Inisherin

Oscars host welcomes donkey on stage in nod to The Banshees Of Inisherin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more