Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee was among the critics
Saturday Night Live comes under fire for 'offensive' Irish Oscars joke

The writers and performers on a popular US comedy show have been criticised for a set of "offensive" jokes about Ireland during a skit ahead of the Oscars.

Irish film fans will be hoping for glory at the awards show on Sunday evening following a record-breaking 14 nominations for the likes of The Banshees of Inisherin, An Cailín Ciúin and An Irish Goodbye.

However, many have been left with a sour taste in their mouths after watching the Saturday Night Live pre-Oscars skit, which aired in the US overnight.

During the 3.5 minute sketch, the cast portrayed Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as unintelligible due to their language and accent – with the punchline being that the duo "hadn't started drinking yet".

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee was among the many critics of the sketch, saying "yes, this (is) fine" with a facepalm emoji.

Some pointed out that Farrell is a known teetotaller.

Others focused on the "outdated stereotypes", with one person saying: "These jokes could've been written in the 1970s, there's little difference. Jokes about Irish and Jewish people written to stereotypes and prejudices. The writers should be embarrassed."

It is not the first time that a Saturday Night Live skit has caused problems by using Irish stereotypes.

In 2017, Saoirse Ronan appeared in a sketch about Aer Lingus while hosting the show which featured references to potatoes, Oscar Wilde, Aran jumpers, and dogs.

Ronan had even gone as far to add an "Oirish" accent to her own.

Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this year, with Farrell making a cameo during the stint.

