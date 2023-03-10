Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 17:47

Foul play no longer suspected after death of man in Co Cavan

A post-mortem was completed after the discovery in Blacklion on Friday, gardaí said.
Fiachra Gallagher

Gardaí no longer believe the discovery of a man's body in unexplained circumstances in Co Cavan was the result of foul play.

A man in his 30s had previous been detained at Castlerea Garda station after the discovery. The man is no longer suspect of any criminality in this incident, the force said.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this matter for the preparation of a coroner inquest file only.

At approximately 9.15am, gardaí received reports of a man discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at a domestic residence.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

 

