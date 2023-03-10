Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 14:59

Sligo man pleads guilty to directing criminal organisation

Fiona Murphy SC, for the State, said the DPP consented to Mr Young being arraigned on section 14 of the indictment without prejudice. 
Fiona Magennis

A 37-year-old Sligo man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to directing a criminal organisation. 

Barry Young, with an address of Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co Sligo, was charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 4th, 2019 and January 15th, 2022, both dates inclusive, both within and outside the state. 

The 37-year-old, who is currently in custody in Portlaoise Prison, appeared before the three-judge, non-jury court on Friday, where he replied "guilty" when the charge was put to him by the registrar. 

Michael Bowman SC, for the accused, asked for a date of May 9th for the matter to come before the court again. 

He also requested that legal aid be extended to cover the cost of a report from a counsellor Mr Young had been seeing before going into custody. Mr Justice Tony Hunt acceded to this request. 

Ms Murphy said a trial date of April 17th had been fixed and this could now be vacated. 

The accused was remanded in custody to May 9th

