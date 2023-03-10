Ronan Keating becomes a grandfather as son Jack welcomes his first child

Michael Bolton

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating has become a grandfather after his son Jack welcomed his first child into the world.

Jack, who appeared on the popular reality show Love Island eight months ago, announced the birth on Thursday night via Instagram.

Jack received many compliments and well wishes under the black and white Instagram post of him holding his newborn child.

Under the post, Ronan Keating called his grandchild a “little cutie” while Jack’s mother, Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already” with a series of heart emojis.

Former Love Island contestants also congratulated Jack, along with his stepmother Storm Keating.