What the papers say: Friday's front pages

The end of the eviction ban continues to dominate the news agenda in Ireland while photos of the wintry weather feature on many of the front pages.

Figures obtained by The Irish Times show that just 13 homes, out of more than 400 offered to Dublin local authorities by landlords exiting the market, were bought in recent months under the tenant-in-situ scheme.

The Irish Examiner reports that farmers have expressed "surprise" after coming under attack from junior agriculture minister Pippa Hackett over the record slaughter of calves in recent days.

More retired people and pensioners are being targeted in sophisticated scams in which fraudsters are seeking investments of upwards of €20,000, the Irish Independent reports.

The Irish Daily Mail says around 60 refugees had to sleep in tents overnight as temperatures plunged amid the accommodation shortage.

A grandmother speaks to the Irish Daily Mirror about her fears of becoming homeless following the lifting of the eviction ban.

A former Lord Mayor of Dublin has told the Irish Daily Star how he and his son had to fight for their lives – after they were attacked by a racist mob in a London hotel.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that a member of staff was escorted off the grounds of a prison this week after allegations of an affair with a violent inmate.

At the end of the working week, Britain’s front pages report that the country’s long delayed high-speed rail line will be pushed back by another two years.

The Times, the Daily Mirror and the i carry the announcement from the transport secretary that construction of the HS2 between London and Manchester has been delayed with ministers blaming spiralling construction costs.

TIMES: HS2 will be delayed by another two years #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iQs28iow3q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 9, 2023

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express continue to follow the fallout of Gary Lineker criticising the UK government’s new migrant Bill.

Staying with the small boats crisis, The Independent says Emmanuel Macron is expected to reject British calls to return Channel asylum seekers to France, after his calls for more safe and legal routes to the UK were ignored.

The Independent says Emmanuel Macron is expected to reject British calls to return Channel asylum seekers to France, after his calls for more safe and legal routes to the UK were ignored.

Elsewhere, Metro focuses on events in Ukraine after its nuclear plant was again targeted in a Russian missile strike.









Metro focuses on events in Ukraine after its nuclear plant was again targeted in a Russian missile strike.

Sticking with Russia, the Financial Times reports two oligarchs are planning to offload their $2.3 billion stakes in Russia’s largest private lender to free themselves from sanctions imposed by the West over the war.

The Financial Times reports two oligarchs are planning to offload their $2.3 billion stakes in Russia's largest private lender to free themselves from sanctions imposed by the West over the war.

More than 500 seriously ill patients died last year before they could get treatment in hospital after the ambulance they called for took up to 15 hours to reach them, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed.

More than 500 seriously ill patients died last year before they could get treatment in hospital after the ambulance they called for took up to 15 hours to reach them, an investigation by The Guardian has revealed.

Children are being taught sex education lessons that have “no basis in any reputable scientific biological explanation”, the head of the schools regulator Ofsted has warned, The Daily Telegraph says.









Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/3a8MEcUEGh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 9, 2023

And the Daily Star calls Prince Harry a hypocrite for christening his daughter with a royal title.