Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 08:23

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Thursday's newspapers are covering CAO points, fallout from the eviction ban decision and a tragic collision in Co Down.

In The Irish Times: The Government is facing mounting pressure over its decision to end the ban on evictions as Sinn Féin signalled plans to force a Dáil vote on the matter after the St Patrick’s Day recess. This week, Green Party TD Neasa Horigan strong criticised the decision.

 

 

The Irish Independent's lead story is on CAO points — there's been a significant drop off in demand for medicine and nursing courses. The front page photograph shows star of An Cailín Ciúin, Catherine Clinch, and her sister at Dublin Airport ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles this weekend.

The Irish Examiner leads with reaction to a story from the High Court yesterday: A patient safety advocate has said that dragging out medical negligence cases is abusive toward patients, as a Clare family finally received an apology on Wednesday over the death of their baby 16 years ago.

The Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph both carry news of a tragic fatal road accident in Co Down.

Across the water, thursday’s newspapers continue to cover the UK Government’s small boats Bill after it emerged the EU has concerns it could breach human rights laws.

The Independent, the Daily Express, the i and The Guardian all report on Rishi Sunak’s “contentious” new migrant policy.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail focus on football commentator Gary Lineker’s criticism of the legislation with him vowing to “continue to speak up” despite facing backlash from his employer, the BBC.

Elsewhere, Matt Hancock was censored by the Cabinet Office over his concerns that the Covid-19 pandemic began with a lab leak in Wuhan, according to The Daily Telegraph.

While millions of people could be offered a new generation of weight-loss drugs under plans to turn the tide on obesity and get benefit claimants back to work, The Times says.

Metro splashes with the news the Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet has been christened with an official title.

Ministers are planning to tackle chronic shortages in the labour sector by opening the door to foreign workers, the Financial Times writes.

And the Daily Star features a story about a swearing parrot that has been banned from watching TV after it repeatedly told people to “f*** off”.

