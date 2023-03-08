Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 16:21

MEP Mick Wallace spotted being interviewed by US TV host Jon Stewart

It is believed that he was interviewing Mick Wallace about the war in Ukraine and specifically the relationship between NATO and Russia.
MEP Mick Wallace spotted being interviewed by US TV host Jon Stewart

Kenneth Fox

Irish MEP Mick Wallace was spotted in Brussels on Wednesday being interviewed by American TV show host and comedian Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host currently has his own current affairs show The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Each episode covers a single topic that is as Stewart puts it is"currently part of the national conversation."

It is believed that he was interviewing Mick Wallace about the war in Ukraine and specifically the relationship between NATO and Russia.

Wallace and his fellow Irish MEP Clare Daly have been critical of the role the EU has played in the war as well as arming Ukraine's military.

Earlier this year they both voted against a resolution calling for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia’s leadership for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Clare Daly is also believed to have been interviewed by Jon Stewart for his show as well.

Both Mick Wallace and Clare Daly have been contacted for comment.

 

 

More in this section

Man (32) jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting toddler at homeless hub Man (32) jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting toddler at homeless hub
UK Home Office should legislate over glorification of terrorism in North, says DUP MP UK Home Office should legislate over glorification of terrorism in North, says DUP MP
Who are the Burke family making headlines? Who are the Burke family making headlines?
eubrusselsmepclare dalymick wallace
Info Commissioner's decision over amending medical record is quashed

Info Commissioner's decision over amending medical record is quashed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more