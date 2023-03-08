Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 08:41

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Reaction to the Government's decision not to extend the eviction ban, and the chaotic scenes at Enoch Burke's Court of Court of Appeal case are among the stories that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the eviction ban, and the Enoch Burke case, where his brother Simeon Burke (24) was arrested after clashing with gardaí.

The Irish Examiner also leads with a story on the eviction ban.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on the Burke family clashing with gardaí.

The Echo leads with a story on 329 households in Cork at risk of eviction following the Government's decision.

'Burke's Drag Show': The Herald and the Irish Daily Star both lead with stories on the Enoch Burke case.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports one in five prisoners have their own cell key.

A man charged with murdering west Belfast mother-of-one Hollie Thomson has been found dead, The Irish News reports.

Criticism of Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien following the eviction ban news is the subject of the lead story in the Irish Daily Mail.

The mid-week papers are led by the UK government’s clampdown on small boats crossing the Channel and the murder trial of the man accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The Daily Express, The Times and The Guardian carry the controversial policy, with the latter citing the UN’s claim that the Tories are “extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK”.

Outspoken football commentator Gary Lineker, who has criticised the policy by likening it to the Nazi regime, is the subject of The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail front pages after Tory MPs demanded he be rebuked by the BBC.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Metro report on the court trial of Thomas Cashman, who allegedly killed Olivia as he tried to shoot a convicted burglar as the latter tried to force his way into her home.

The head of the US central bank has warned that officials could raise interest rates farther and faster than previously expected in order to stabilise prices, the Financial Times says.

While according to the i, the UK Environment Agency no longer has a target for visiting sewage treatment works.

The Independent marks International Women’s Day with a Tracey Emin artwork as its splash.

And the Daily Star claims it has joined a £1.4billion space mission to find extra-terrestrial life on Jupiter.

