Tue, 07 Mar, 2023

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on the ban on evictions not being extended by the Government as well as the Defence Forces having an issue with recruitment. 
By PA Reporter

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both report that the Government are not looking to extend the eviction ban.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both report that the Government are not looking to extend the eviction ban.

 

The Echo lead with a piece with comments from the Tánaiste who said the Defence Forces are facing a major challenge with recruitment.

Meanwhile, in the UK Tuesday’s newspapers focus on a range of stories, from the legislation to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel to Boris Johnson reportedly including his father on his resignation honours list.

The Daily Mail, The Times and the i all look ahead to the Home Secretary and British Prime Minister unveiling their plans to remove and ban asylum seekers from re-entry if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.

The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star focus on the reports that Boris Johnson included his father Stanley Johnson as one of as many as 100 names put forward for honours.

The Daily Telegraph again focuses on Matt Hancock’s leaked messages, with the latest revelations suggesting that he discussed withholding funding for a learning disability centre to pressure an MP not to rebel against coronavirus restrictions.

The Guardian reports on the biggest “super-emitting” methane leaks threatening the climate.

The Metro covers the tragedy of the the three people killed in a crash that left two others seriously injured.

The Financial Times reports on US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to meet Taiwan’s leader in the US to avert Beijing backlash.

