What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 06 Mar, 2023 - 08:36

Here's a look at what Monday's front pages are covering. 
In The Irish Times, tensions within the Coalition on plans to reduce private car usage: Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet that will include an annex to the Government’s climate plan, setting out how and when climate measures can be achieved.

 

Gardaí have said that there's been an alarming rise in young people engaged in sharing intimate or nude images, according to the Irish Examiner.

On the front of the Irish Independent: Catholic primary school managers say their pupils should not be taught what it means to be transgender in a strongly worded letter sent to Government ministers.

 

Minister Roderic O'Gorman has been warned that the Government needs to be less fussy when it comes to accepting accomodation offers, the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Irish Sun reports that a Live Aid-style concert is in the pipeline to raise funds for Ukraine.

In the UK, Monday’s newspapers are dominated by government plans to unveil new legislation on asylum seeker claims

The Guardian, the Daily Express, the Daily Mail, The Times and The Independent all cover the long-promised legislation which could be published as soon as Tuesday that would make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says “desperate patients” are extracting their own teeth as the wait list to see a NHS dentist grows to 11 million.

In the Daily Telegraph‘s latest WhatsApp leaks, it claims Matt Hancock rejected advice from England’s chief medical officer to replace the 14-day Covid quarantine with five days of testing because it would “imply we’ve been getting it wrong”.

Jeremy Hunt and ⁦Rishi Sunak are heading for a new “tax clash” with Tory backbenches over the budget, the i writes.

China is planning an economic expansion of around 5%, according to the Financial Times.

Metro carries the “biggest conservation win ever” as the world unites to agree on a deal to save the oceans.

And the Daily Star says Britain will be as cold as the Arctic this week.

