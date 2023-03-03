Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 09:18

Pedestrian (60s) dies after collision in Co Cork

The incident took place at 9.15pm on Thursday night on the N25 in Midleton
A man in his 60s has died after being hit by a car in Co Cork.

The incident took place at 9.15pm on Thursday night, when the man was hit by a car on the N25 in Midleton, near the junction of the Old Youghal Road.

The road remains closed between the junction and Lakeview Roundabout, with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out on Friday morning by investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for information from anyone who was in the area at the time. Gardaí can be contacted at Midleton Garda Station on 024 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

gardacorkroad crashmidleton
