What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

AIB figures revealing 1,900 people received 90 per cent debt write-downs and the fire at Wexford General Hospital are among the stories on Thursday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with the AIB debt write-downs.

The Irish Examiner and Irish Independent both lead with the Wexford General Hospital fire.

The Echo leads with a story on clamping fines in Cork, while West Cork TD Holly Cairns being confirmed as the new Social Democrats party leader also makes the front page.

The murder of a Polish man in a quiet estate in Kilkenny is the lead story in the Irish Daily Star.

The AIB debt write-downs feature on the front page of the Irish Daily Mail.

A €1,600 electricity bill for a Meath pensioner is the subject of the front page story in The Herald.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News lead with the shooting of a police officer in Co Tyrone.

 

The Thursday UK papers are led by further revelations from a tranche of leaked messages published by The Daily Telegraph.

The paper says former UK health secretary Matt Hancock was involved in a bitter behind-the-scenes clash with then-education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson over moves to keep schools open during the Covid pandemic.

The Independent also carries the leak of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages.

The Daily Mirror and Metro say the leaks have sparked “fury” among grieving Covid families.

The Guardian reports the saga risks damaging the public’s confidence in the official Covid inquiry.

Elsewhere, The Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express report Harry and Meghan have been told they must “vacate” their UK home of Frogmore Cottage, close to Windsor Castle.

New NHS guidance urges GPs to offer alternatives to antidepressants and painkillers for repeat patients in a bid to tackle addiction to prescription pills, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey signalling financial markets are wrong to assume the firm will further raise interest rates.

The i reports the British government is considering vaccinating UK poultry against bird flu.

And the Daily Star says Jeremy Clarkson may soon be leaving his role as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

